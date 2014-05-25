FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Amanda strengthens quickly, wheels far off Mexico
#Environment
May 25, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

Hurricane Amanda strengthens quickly, wheels far off Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Amanda rapidly gained strength far off the west coast of Mexico on Saturday evening and churned farther out to sea.

Amanda reached category 3 strength after becoming the first named hurricane of the Pacific season earlier on Saturday.

It was located 665 miles (1,075 km) southwest of the Mexican port of Manzanillo, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 km/h), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Miami-based center said the storm could still gain more power as it turns to the north-northwest on Sunday and then begins to weaken Monday. There were no coastal watches in effect and Mexico has no significant oil installations on its Pacific coast.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Gunna Dickson & Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
