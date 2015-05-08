Sub-tropical storm Ana forms off southeast US coast: NHC

Subtropical Storm Ana is seen in a view from the NOAA Suomi National Polar-obiting Partnership day/night band satellite captured around 02:51 am EDT (06:51 GMT) May 8, 2015. REUTERS/NOAA/NASA/Handout THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

MIAMI (Reuters) - Sub-tropical storm Ana formed off the southeast coast of the United States with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said late Thursday.

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was located about 170 miles (275 km) south-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Miami-based federal weather forecaster said.

Ana, which began drenching the South Carolina coast with heavy rain on Thursday, is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm in the next day or so with winds of 50 miles per hour (81 km/h). It should remain near or over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, the NHC said, before weakening as it approached the coast.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Cape Lookout, North Carolina.

Ana’s formation is the earliest appearance of a named storm in the Atlantic since a previous incarnation of Subtropical Storm Ana on April 20 2003, said Jeff Masters, chief meteorologist for Weather Underground, a commercial weather service.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The Atlantic Ocean will see a “well below average” number of hurricanes this season due to cooler Caribbean waters and a strong El Nino effect, forecasters with Colorado State University predicted in April.

