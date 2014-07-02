FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical Storm Arthur stronger, expected to become hurricane: NHC
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 2, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Tropical Storm Arthur stronger, expected to become hurricane: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm of the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season, has become stronger and is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The storm was located about 90 miles (150 km) east-south-east of Cape Canaveral, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, and presently the system is drifting northward at 2 miles per hour (about 4 kph), the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.