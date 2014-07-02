Tropical Storm Arthur stronger, expected to become hurricane: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm of the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season, has become stronger and is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The storm was located about 90 miles (150 km) east-south-east of Cape Canaveral, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, and presently the system is drifting northward at 2 miles per hour (about 4 kph), the Miami-based weather forecasters said.