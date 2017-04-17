NHC says 30 percent chance of cyclone over central Atlantic

(Reuters) - A non-tropical low pressure system located over the central Atlantic about midway between Bermuda and the Azores Islands has a 30 percent chance of strengthening into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The low is currently producing only limited shower activity but has some potential to become a subtropical cyclone over the next day or so as it moves generally eastward, the NHC added.