NHC says 50 percent chance of cyclone over central Atlantic

(Reuters) - A subtropical cyclone could emerge in the next 48 hours over the central Atlantic, as a low pressure system 700 miles (1,127 km) southwest of the Azores has a 50 percent chance to strengthen, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

"This system still has the opportunity to become a subtropical cyclone during the next day or so, before it becomes absorbed by a larger extratropical cyclone on Thursday," the NHC added.