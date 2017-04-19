FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2017 / 6:02 AM / 4 months ago

NHC says 50 percent chance of cyclone over central Atlantic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A subtropical cyclone could emerge in the next 48 hours over the central Atlantic, as a low pressure system 700 miles (1,127 km) southwest of the Azores has a 50 percent chance to strengthen, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

"This system still has the opportunity to become a subtropical cyclone during the next day or so, before it becomes absorbed by a larger extratropical cyclone on Thursday," the NHC added.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

