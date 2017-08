(Reuters) - A subtropical depression has formed over the north central Atlantic and is located about 890 miles (1,435 kilometers) westsouthwest of the Azores, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Subtropical depression one, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), is expected to be absorbed by a large extratropical cyclone in about 36 hours or sooner, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.