4 months ago
NHC says subtropical depression one seen dissipating by Thursday
April 19, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 4 months ago

NHC says subtropical depression one seen dissipating by Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Subtropical cyclone one, about 830 miles (1,335 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores, is expected to dissipate by Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

No strengthening is forecast before the subtropical cyclone, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), becomes absorbed on Thursday by an approaching extratropical low, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

