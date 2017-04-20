Tropical depression one forms west of Azores: NHC

(Reuters) - Subtropical depression one has transitioned into a tropical depression and is expected to dissipate Thursday night or Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

Tropical depression one is located about 730 miles or 1,170 kilometers west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h).

"This transition is a common process, and does not change the previous intensity or track forecasts that call for the depression to become a remnant low later today, and become absorbed by a larger low tonight or early Friday," the NHC added.