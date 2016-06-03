FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bonnie again becomes tropical storm: U.S. National Hurricane Center
Business
Exchange-traded funds
Energy & Environment
June 3, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

Bonnie again becomes tropical storm: U.S. National Hurricane Center

Reuters Staff

Tropical Storm Bonnie is over land in southern Florida, near Miami Dade in this satellite image taken July 23, 2010. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout

(Reuters) - Bonnie returned to tropical storm status after weakening earlier this week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The first tropical storm to reach the United States this year, Bonnie was 285 miles (460 kilometer) off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Winds were gusting around 40 miles per hour (65 kph).

Forecasts called for some weakening over the next 48 hours, and Bonnie was expected to degenerate into a post-tropical low by Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru

