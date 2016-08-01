FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chance of cyclone over Caribbean in next 48 hours: Hurricane Center
August 1, 2016 / 12:10 AM / a year ago

Chance of cyclone over Caribbean in next 48 hours: Hurricane Center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A strong and fast-moving tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea has a 50-percent chance of becoming a cyclone, the National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

"This disturbance is expected to cause locally heavy rains and gusty winds over portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico today and tonight," the center said in an advisory.

The conditions are then expected to spread westward and reach Haiti and the Dominican Republic by Monday and Jamaica and Cuba by Tuesday, it said.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Marguerita Choy

