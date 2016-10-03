FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone near Leeward islands
October 4, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone near Leeward islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure located about 430 miles (692 km) north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Further development of this system is possible during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become unfavorable for development, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

