NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone near Leeward islands

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure located about 430 miles (692 km) north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Further development of this system is possible during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become unfavorable for development, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.