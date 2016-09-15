NHC sees 20 percent chance of cyclone near west coast of Africa

(Reuters) - A tropical wave expected to move off of the west coast of Africa on Friday has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The wave is expected to then move generally west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic, the forecaster said, adding that some slight development of this wave was possible before conditions became less favorable for tropical cyclone formation early next week.