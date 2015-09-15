NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone south of Cape Verde Islands

(Reuters) - A broad low-pressure system about 350 miles (560 km) south of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

Another well-defined low-pressure system about midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles also has a 60 percent chance of tropical cyclone formation in the next two days, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.