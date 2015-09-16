NHC says 90 percent chance of cyclone between Cape Verde, Lesser Antilles

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located about midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a high 90 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

If these trends continue, a tropical depression could form later Wednesday morning, the NHC said.

Another low pressure system, located about 350 miles southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, has a high 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.