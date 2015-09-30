FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone formation northeast of Leeward Islands
#Environment
September 30, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone formation northeast of Leeward Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A system over the central Atlantic several hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The system has become a little better organized since yesterday, and any additional gradual development is possible during the next several days while it moves slowly northwestward, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru

