NHC says 20 percent chance of cyclone over the eastern Bay of Campeche

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure centered over the eastern Bay of Campeche has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The system is expected to move west-northwestward across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two, and some slow development is possible, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

After that time, the low is expected to encounter a cold front, which would make additional development unlikely, the NHC added.