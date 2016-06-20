Tropical depression four could become a storm on Monday - NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical depression four could become a storm before it makes landfall in Mexico on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in it latest advisory.

The system is about 80 miles (130 km) northeast of Veracruz, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, the NHC said.

The center of the depression is expected to move inland over eastern Mexico on Monday, and is expected to bring heavy rainfall, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.