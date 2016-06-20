FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical depression four could become a storm on Monday - NHC
June 20, 2016 / 3:00 AM / a year ago

Tropical depression four could become a storm on Monday - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical depression four could become a storm before it makes landfall in Mexico on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in it latest advisory.

The system is about 80 miles (130 km) northeast of Veracruz, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, the NHC said.

The center of the depression is expected to move inland over eastern Mexico on Monday, and is expected to bring heavy rainfall, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
