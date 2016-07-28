Twenty percent chance of cyclone off Leeward Islands: U.S. hurricane center

(Reuters) - A weather formation about 1,700 miles (2,740 km) east-southeast of the Leeward Islands has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said on Thursday.

Environmental conditions were expected to be somewhat conducive for development of a cyclone this weekend when the disturbance could be near the northern Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico, the center added in an a weather advisory on its website.