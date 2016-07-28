Twenty percent chance of cyclone between west coast of Africa and Lesser Antilles

(Reuters) - A weather formation located over the Atlantic, half way between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Given the speed of the system, development, if any, will be slow to occur, the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding it will likely bring showers and gusty winds to portions of the Leeward Islands during the weekend.