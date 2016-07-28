FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Twenty percent chance of cyclone between west coast of Africa and Lesser Antilles
July 28, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

Twenty percent chance of cyclone between west coast of Africa and Lesser Antilles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A weather formation located over the Atlantic, half way between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Given the speed of the system, development, if any, will be slow to occur, the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding it will likely bring showers and gusty winds to portions of the Leeward Islands during the weekend.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
