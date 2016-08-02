U.S. NHC says 80 percent chance of cyclone over central Caribbean Sea

(Reuters) - A strong tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea has an 80 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The low, located about 150 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, continues to move westward at about 20 miles per hour, the NHC said.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical storm is likely to form later today," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will continue over parts of Jamaica on Tuesday morning and reach the Cayman Islands later in the day, the NHC added.