FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. NHC says 80 percent chance of cyclone over central Caribbean Sea
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 2, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

U.S. NHC says 80 percent chance of cyclone over central Caribbean Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A strong tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea has an 80 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The low, located about 150 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, continues to move westward at about 20 miles per hour, the NHC said.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical storm is likely to form later today," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will continue over parts of Jamaica on Tuesday morning and reach the Cayman Islands later in the day, the NHC added.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.