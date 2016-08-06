FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twenty percent chance of cyclone over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico : NHC
August 6, 2016 / 12:10 AM / a year ago

Twenty percent chance of cyclone over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico : NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An area of cloudiness and thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure is located over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and has a 20-percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

Some gradual development of this system is possible while it meanders near the coasts of the eastern Florida panhandle and the northern Florida peninsula during the next few days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
