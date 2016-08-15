NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone near the Cape Verde Islands

(Reuters) - A tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands off of Africa's west coast has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The system is expected to move west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15 miles per hour (16 to 24 km/h) into the central tropical Atlantic during the next several days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.