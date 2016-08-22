FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
NHC says tropical depression developing near Cape Verde islands
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 22, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

NHC says tropical depression developing near Cape Verde islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A system about 300 miles south-southwest of the southern Cape Verde islands is developing into a tropical depression and has a near 100 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour (mph) over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a 20 percent chance of becoming a cyclone.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.