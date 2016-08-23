FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Environment
August 23, 2016 / 12:30 AM / a year ago

NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone east of Lesser Antilles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A tropical wave located about 550 miles (about 885 km) east of the Lesser Antilles has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Environmental conditions could become more conducive for development late this week, when the system is expected to move towards Hispaniola and the southeastern and central Bahamas, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

