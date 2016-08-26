FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
NHC says 30 percent chance of cyclone between Cuba, central Bahamas
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 26, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

NHC says 30 percent chance of cyclone between Cuba, central Bahamas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A weak area of low pressure located between the northeastern coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas has a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

Environmental conditions could become more conducive for storm development early next week when the system approaches the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Another system currently located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico has a 10 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the NHC added.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.