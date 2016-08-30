FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Depression Eight likely to strengthen into storm: NHC
August 30, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Tropical Depression Eight likely to strengthen into storm: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Eight of the 2016 Atlantic hurricane season is likely to develop into a tropical storm later on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

"Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours," the NHC added.

The system was located about 85 miles (135 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
