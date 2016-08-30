Tropical Depression Eight likely to strengthen into storm: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Eight of the 2016 Atlantic hurricane season is likely to develop into a tropical storm later on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

"Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours," the NHC added.

The system was located about 85 miles (135 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.