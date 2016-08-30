Zimbabwe to dehorn rhino to shut out poachers
HARARE Zimbabwe plans to dehorn all rhino in its national parks to discourage poaching after 50 animals were illegally killed last year, a wildlife conservation group said on Tuesday.
Tropical Depression Nine, now located about 340 miles (550 kilometers) west of Key West, Florida, is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The center of the depression will continue to move slowly away from western Cuba, and move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next 48 hours, the NHC said, adding that a tropical storm watch could be issued for a portion of the Florida Gulf Coast later on Tuesday.
TOKYO More than 100 flights were canceled and evacuation warnings were issued for thousands of people as a powerful typhoon approached Japan's northeast on Tuesday, a region devastated by a massive earthquake and tsunami five years ago.
NAIROBI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Kenya is on its way to breaking the devastating cycle of drought, poverty and hunger over the next decade, a leading scientist said as he was named winner of a prestigious award.