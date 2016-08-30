Tropical Depression Nine, now located about 340 miles (550 kilometers) west of Key West, Florida, is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the depression will continue to move slowly away from western Cuba, and move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next 48 hours, the NHC said, adding that a tropical storm watch could be issued for a portion of the Florida Gulf Coast later on Tuesday.

