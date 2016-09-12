FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 80 percent chance of cyclone near Leeward Islands
September 12, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

NHC says 80 percent chance of cyclone near Leeward Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located about 900 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

If the circulation of the system becomes better defined, a tropical storm could form later on Monday before upper-level winds become less conducive for development, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

