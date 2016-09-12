A low pressure system located about 900 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.
If the circulation of the system becomes better defined, a tropical storm could form later on Monday before upper-level winds become less conducive for development, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
