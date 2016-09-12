A low pressure system, located about 800 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, has a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
This disturbance is already producing winds to gale force, and if the current development trend continues, a tropical storm could form later on Monday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)
