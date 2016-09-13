An area of low pressure located just inland near Daytona Beach, Florida has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.
"The system is very close to having the organization required of a tropical cyclone, and advisories could be initiated later this afternoon," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Environment
Reykjavik unveils plan to limit urban sprawl to become carbon neutral by 2040
LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Icelandic capital of Reykjavik is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2040 by imposing strict limits on urban sprawl and improving the efficiency of public transport, according to a plan unveiled by the city's mayor.
German utilities say close to nuclear storage deal
FRANKFURT Germany's top utilities said they were nearing a deal with the government over funding for storing radioactive waste, denying a media report that said the cost to the firms of the agreement had risen.
Volcano erupts on the island of Reunion
REUNION ISLAND, FRANCE - The Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the Reunion Island erupted on Sunday (September 11), a surprise treat for some lucky 250 locals and tourists who happened to be hiking on trails nearby.