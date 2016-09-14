There is a 50 percent chance a tropical cyclone will develop in the next 48 hours near the Cape Verde Islands, where an area of low pressure is associated with a tropical wave, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Slow development of this system is possible during the next few days, while it moves west-northwestward at 10 miles per hour to 15 mph (16 km per hour to 24 kmph) over the tropical Atlantic, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)