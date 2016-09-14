A low pressure system near Cape Verde Islands has 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.
Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with this system has become better organized overnight, and heavy rains and gusty winds are likely over the islands, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)
