A broad low pressure system over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.
"Some additional slow development could occur before the low moves inland over the Texas coast on Friday or Friday night," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
