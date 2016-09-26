FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

NHC says 70 percent chance of cyclone near Windward Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A large, low-pressure area located about 950 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands has a 70 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Heavy rains and strong gusty winds, possibly up to tropical storm force, are expected to spread over the Windward Islands and portions of the southern Lesser Antilles beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse

