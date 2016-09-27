Low pressure off Windward Islands could strengthen to cyclone: NHC

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure located about 600 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands has a 90 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

A tropical depression or a tropical storm could likely form later Tuesday, while the system moves west-northwestward to westward at about 20 miles per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.