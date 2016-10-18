NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone near southeastern Bahamas

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure located near the southeastern Bahamas has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

"The low is expected to slowly intensify as upper-level winds become more conducive, and a subtropical or tropical cyclone could form during the next day or two as the low moves northward or north-northwestward," the NHC said.