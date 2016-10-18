At least two dead in explosion at German BASF chemical plant
FRANKFURT At least two people died and six were severely injured on Monday in an explosion and fire at chemicals maker BASF's biggest production site in Germany, the company said.
A broad area of low pressure located near the southeastern Bahamas has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
"The low is expected to slowly intensify as upper-level winds become more conducive, and a subtropical or tropical cyclone could form during the next day or two as the low moves northward or north-northwestward," the NHC said.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
FRANKFURT At least two people died and six were severely injured on Monday in an explosion and fire at chemicals maker BASF's biggest production site in Germany, the company said.
QUITO, Ecuador (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Urban planning has failed to keep up with mass urbanization around the world, placing cities at the epicenter of the 21st century's most pressing challenges, a top United Nations official said on Monday.
Nicole, previously a Category 1 hurricane, weakened into a tropical storm east of Newfoundland, the National Hurricane Center said late Monday.