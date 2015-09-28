FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone formation over south-central Gulf of Mexico
September 28, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone formation over south-central Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low-pressure system over the south-central Gulf of Mexico, about 100 miles north of the northeastern Yucatan peninsula, has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Upper-level winds are expected to stay only marginally conducive for development while the system moves northward toward the northern Gulf Coast over the next couple of days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Monday.

The system is likely to produce heavy rainfall over portions of the northeastern Gulf Coast, and the southeastern United States, the NHC added.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

