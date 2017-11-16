FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 percent chance of cyclone across southwest and central Caribbean sea: NHC
#Environment
November 16, 2017 / 11:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

20 percent chance of cyclone across southwest and central Caribbean sea: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An elongated area of low pressure from southwest to northeast across the southwestern and central Caribbean Sea has a 20 percent chance of turning into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

“Satellite imagery and ship reports indicate that the system has become a little better organized (Thursday) evening,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding “however, strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant additional development.”

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
