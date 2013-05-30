FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barbara strengthens into tropical storm, threatens Mexico's coast
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
May 30, 2013 / 12:20 PM / in 4 years

Barbara strengthens into tropical storm, threatens Mexico's coast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Barbara strengthened in the Pacific Ocean and is expected to churn slowly toward Mexico’s southern coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The center reported that the tropical storm, previously a depression, has maximum sustained winds of near 40 miles per hour (64 km per hour) and was located about 145 miles from the port of Salina Cruz in the southern Oaxaca state.

Salina Cruz is home to Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex’s largest refinery.

The center said Barbara has moved very little over the past several hours, but is expected to pick up speed as it reaches the coast sometime on Wednesday.

Between 3 and 10 inches of rain is forecast over southern Oaxaca once Barbara makes landfall.

Mexico’s national meteorological service said Tuesday that the storm’s bands could reach as far as an eight-state swath of southern Mexico.

The service issued a storm warming from Boca de Pijijiapan in Chiapas state to Lagunas de Chacahua in Oaxaca state.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.