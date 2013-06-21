FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyclone Barry degenerates to a low pressure area over Mexico: NHC
June 21, 2013 / 3:00 AM / 4 years ago

Cyclone Barry degenerates to a low pressure area over Mexico: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aerial view of Mexico City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

(Reuters) - Post-tropical cyclone Barry has degenerated into a low pressure area over Mexico, though the threat of heavy rainfall continues, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

Barry, located 60 miles east-northeast of Mexico City, is moving west near 6 miles per hour (9 km per hour) with maximum sustained winds at 25 miles per hour, the agency said.

It made landfall in Veracruz earlier Thursday and is now expected to continue a slow motion westward until it dissipates.

Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
