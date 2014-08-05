FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bertha weakens to a tropical storm : NHC
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 5, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

Bertha weakens to a tropical storm : NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tropical Storm Bertha passes over the Bahamas in this August 3, 2014 NASA handout satellite photo. REUTERS/NASA MODIS Rapid Response Team/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Bertha, the second hurricane of the 2014 Atlantic season, has weakened to a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The storm is located about 475 miles (765 km) west of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), the NHC said in an advisory.

“Bertha will pass about midway between the U.S. east coast and Bermuda later this morning,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.