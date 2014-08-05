Bertha weakens to a tropical storm : NHC

Tropical Storm Bertha passes over the Bahamas in this August 3, 2014 NASA handout satellite photo. REUTERS/NASA MODIS Rapid Response Team/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Bertha, the second hurricane of the 2014 Atlantic season, has weakened to a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The storm is located about 475 miles (765 km) west of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), the NHC said in an advisory.

“Bertha will pass about midway between the U.S. east coast and Bermuda later this morning,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.