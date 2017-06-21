Children ride their bikes through a flooded street in the aftermath of tropical storm Bret, which has since then degenerated into a tropical wave according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), in Oropune, Trinidad and Tobago June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Damaged boats are seen after tropical storm Bret passed Margarita Island, Venezuela, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alexnys Vivas

A man wades through a flooded tomato field in the aftermath of tropical storm Bret, which has since then degenerated into a tropical wave according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), in Orange Grove, Trinidad and Tobago June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Tropical storm Bret has degenerated into a tropical wave, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The wave is expected to continue moving westward across the Caribbean where strong southerly shear prevails, and regeneration of the system is not anticipated, the NHC added.

Bret was located about 115 miles (190 km) east of Curacao, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h).

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)