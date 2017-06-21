Quake magnitude 5.8 strikes in Mozambique: USGS
ISTANBUL, An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude struck 60 kilometers (37.28 miles) northwest the Mozambique city of BEIRA, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday.
Tropical storm Bret has degenerated into a tropical wave, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
The wave is expected to continue moving westward across the Caribbean where strong southerly shear prevails, and regeneration of the system is not anticipated, the NHC added.
Bret was located about 115 miles (190 km) east of Curacao, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h).
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
ISTANBUL, An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude struck 60 kilometers (37.28 miles) northwest the Mozambique city of BEIRA, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday.
BERLIN German carmaker Volkswagen has agreed to buy back diesel cars equipped with illicit emissions control software after deciding not to appeal a German court ruling backing plaintiffs' calls for compensation.