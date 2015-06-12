FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical storm off Mexico's Pacific coast to become hurricane
June 12, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 2 years ago

Tropical storm off Mexico's Pacific coast to become hurricane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical storm Carlos formed off the southern Pacific coast of Mexico on Thursday and was forecast to become a hurricane by Friday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It said there was a tropical storm watch in effect for the area between the Pacific tourist resorts of Acapulco to Zihuatanejo, both in Guerrero state, meaning tropical storm conditions are possible there within 48 hours.

Carlos was about 170 miles (274 km) south of Acapulco and had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (97 km/h) late on Thursday, the Miami-based NHC said.

The center said the storm was moving north-northwest and would continue to do so for the next couple of days.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Christine Murray; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
