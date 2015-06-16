FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlos strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast near major port
June 16, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Carlos strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast near major port

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Carlos strengthened off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Tuesday, threatening seven states with heavy rains through Thursday morning even though it was not forecast to make landfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Carlos was 85 miles (137 km) south of the major commercial port of Manzanillo, packing maximum sustained winds of about 90 miles per hour (145 kph) with higher gusts, and moving northwest at around five miles (8 km) per hour, the Miami-based NHC said.

The storm’s path was expected to remain unchanged through Wednesday night. But the NHC cautioned in an advisory that only a small deviation to the northeast would put the center of the hurricane just off the coast.

Carlos was expected to maintain hurricane strength through Wednesday, the NHC said.

It said the cyclone was likely to produce heavy rains in the states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Durango, and Sinaloa, with accumulations up to 6 inches (15 cm) possible in some areas through Thursday morning.

Isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches (25 cm) were also possible, with life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in some regions.

Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by W Simon and Tom Brown

