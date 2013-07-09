FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Chantal heads for Dominican Republic, Haiti
July 9, 2013
July 9, 2013

Tropical Storm Chantal heads for Dominican Republic, Haiti

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Chantal headed toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Tuesday, barreling across the Caribbean and threatening to ramp up to near hurricane strength.

Chantal was centered about 270 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was packing top sustained winds of 65 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 26 mph.

On its current path, the storm is forecast to pass over the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Wednesday. Authorities in the Dominican Republic issued a hurricane watch for areas along the country’s southern coast.

Chantal, the third named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters said Chantal is expected to reach near-hurricane strength as it approaches Hispaniola, the island made up of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, but to remain a tropical storm.

Chantal could pose a particular threat to Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas and one that is vulnerable to flash floods and mudslides because of its near-total deforestation.

In the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, thousands of people live in fragile tents and tarpaulin camps more than three years after the country’s devastating earthquake.

The National Hurricane Center said that Chantal may dump as much as eight inches of rain in some areas of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Computer models show Chantal is then forecast to move over the Bahamas, with its eye remaining well off the U.S. coast over the weekend.

In Barbados, businesses and government offices were closed on Tuesday as the storm buffeted the island.

Tropical storm warnings were also in effect for Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas.

Reporting by Manuel Jimenez in Santo Domingo, Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
