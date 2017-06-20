Tropical Storm Cindy was meandering over the central Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Cindy was located about 360 miles (575 km) southeast of Galveston, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the NHC said.

"Some slight strengthening is expected during the next 24 hours," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)