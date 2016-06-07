Center of tropical storm Colin moving into Atlantic: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the center of tropical storm Colin was moving into the Atlantic, off the coast of Georgia.

The storm, located about 90 miles (145 km) south-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h), is expected to move rapidly northeastward for the next 24-36 hours, according to the forecaster's latest advisory.

"On the forecast track, the center of Colin should move near and parallel to the coast of the southeastern United States today," the NHC added.

The Miami-based forecaster added that Colin is expected to lose its tropical cyclone characteristics by Tuesday night.