a year ago
Center of tropical storm Colin moving into Atlantic: U.S. NHC
#Environment
June 7, 2016 / 9:44 AM / a year ago

Center of tropical storm Colin moving into Atlantic: U.S. NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the center of tropical storm Colin was moving into the Atlantic, off the coast of Georgia.

The storm, located about 90 miles (145 km) south-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h), is expected to move rapidly northeastward for the next 24-36 hours, according to the forecaster's latest advisory.

"On the forecast track, the center of Colin should move near and parallel to the coast of the southeastern United States today," the NHC added.

The Miami-based forecaster added that Colin is expected to lose its tropical cyclone characteristics by Tuesday night.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
