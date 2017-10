(Reuters) - Colin, the third named tropical storm of the 2016 Atlantic season, has weakened into a post-tropical cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The post-tropical cyclone, currently about 120 miles (190 km) southwest of Cape Hatteras in North Carolina, is moving toward the northeast at around 36 miles per hour (57 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.